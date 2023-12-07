Princess Banton-Lofters, founder of the nonprofit organization Producing Princesses, recently partnered with Dillard’s for a creative fashion show experience that blended style and social impact. The fashion show on Nov. 5 at Atlantic Station in Atlanta aimed to foster confidence and leadership among young, aspiring entrepreneurs.

Bobby V, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, and more were there to hear Banton-Lofters announce her new fashion line with Dillard’s. The partnership marked a new venture for the entrepreneur, as she steps in front of the camera for a to-be-announced reality show that reveals her journey beyond being the creator of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Banton-Lofters expressed her excitement about her transition into fashion and the opportunity to showcase her designs at Dillard’s.

How did it feel to announce your partnership with Dillard’s through the Producing Princesses Fashion Experience event?

Dillard’s is a part of my evolution into fashion. I’m grateful that they were gracious enough to allow me to be part of their family, not only as a brand but they allowed me to showcase my fashion sense. More importantly, they allowed a couple of my pieces in the show. I think that’s such a blessing for anybody who wants to follow their dream; to just ask for it and get it. I’m grateful for Dillard’s.

How does it feel to transition from the creator of the show, “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” to the fashion industry?

Two transitions are going on, if you notice. I’ve always been a fashion person. This is now a new venture for me in terms of putting it out there and following my passion. The interesting part is I have some cameras following me. I’m on the other side of the camera now in a reality show I’m excited about, mostly because I can show who I am outside of being known for “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” I think it’s an important thing to evolve and show this side of me, so it’s new, but here I am.

You spoke earlier about going after your dream; how have you done the same in your career?

I did that same thing 15 years ago; I lived my dream. It was about putting Black women on television and showing the representation of who we are. I am a native of Jamaica, raised in Canada, and then I came to the US. I’m a Black woman, first and foremost. I didn’t see that on television anywhere. For me, it was important. I feel that now with this transition in fashion. It’s whatever wakes you up in the morning, and you feel passionate about it. If you give up on it, it’s doing yourself a disservice. I truly stand by that statement. Do what makes you wake up in the morning and what you’re passionate about.