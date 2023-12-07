Gervonta Davis and other top boxers to fight on Prime Video

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, undisputed lightweight champion Terence Crawford, and undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will all have their next fights on Prime Video, as the company and Premier Boxing Champions announced a multiyear rights agreement.

PBC was created for television by Haymon Sports LLC, in January 2015, and has featured dozens of top fights on numerous networks, most recently Showtime. PBC brought fans some of the biggest fights of 2023, including Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, which is the sixth highest-grossing fight of all time, Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo. As a result of the deal, Prime Video will distribute PBC’s pay-per-view events in the United States and anticipates the first event in March 2024.

“We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” Marie Donoghue, VP, U.S. sports content & partnerships, Amazon said in a statement. “With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the U.S. and around the world the best in sports.”

“Premier Boxing Champions is very proud to partner with Prime Video to showcase our world-class boxers and events. With Prime’s incredible reach and unprecedented marketing power, we’re very excited to reach new audiences for our sport as we continue to present the most exciting, competitive and biggest fights in Boxing,” Bruce Binkow, CEO, Integrated Sports, exclusive agency for PBC said in a statement.

Showtime, PBC’s former home, announced that he was dissolving Showtime Sports, which left PBC without a home. Bellator MMA, which also aired on Showtime, was recently purchased by Professional Fighters League and will air on ESPN.