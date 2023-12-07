Kid Cudi set to star in and produce new animated movie

Kid Cudi is looking to flex his acting chops to the world after being tapped to star in and produce a new movie by fellow artist and first-time director Jeron Braxton.

The upcoming film Slime, co-produced by Cudi and his production company Mad Solar, is set in a dystopian future. It follows the story of Muna, an ambitious young woman who signs up for a paid medical trial. The trial takes a turn when she is unknowingly injected with a mysterious slime that causes her to hallucinate and demonstrate wild new powers. Cudi’s character, Glenn, is a lab worker from the medical facility who injected Muna with the slime, whom she kidnaps before the pair band together to find a cure.

“I’m always looking for what’s new and always trying to elevate what we know about music, film, TV, and animation,” Cudi said via statement. “Jeron is a powerhouse creative at the forefront of culture, pushing boundaries with everything he does. I’m grateful to have him on the team and am ready to see him bring Slime to life. Mad Solar, we here.”

Though Slime will be one of Cudi’s first starring roles, he is familiar with animation.

Last year, the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper joined the ensemble cast of Kenya Kenya Barris’ Emmy-nominated animated Netflix project Entergalactic, which also featured Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign, and Timothée Chalamet.

No release date for Slime has been given yet, but Cudi figures to have a very busy 2024. He is set to release his next album, “INSANO,” at the top of the year before hitting the road for selected dates with Ice Cube to support the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love tour.