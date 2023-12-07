Kodak Black tried to swallow cocaine, per arrest report

Rap star Kodak Black continues to mix great instances of humanitarianism with frequent examples of human frailty.

The 26-year-old “Super Gremlin” emcee was arrested again on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in South Florida and charged with cocaine possession and evidence tampering, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Kodak Black has been arrested for cocaine possession. He is currently behind bars at the Broward County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/GdLYAmkaSD — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 7, 2023

According to the police report obtained by XXL, Kodak was found asleep at the wheel of his Bentley that was partially blocking the road in Plantation, Florida. The approaching officer detected the odor of marijuana wafting from the car. The cop also saw a styrofoam cup that was filled with an unidentified alcoholic beverage.

When the other officer on the scene began running Kodak’s license plate, he reportedly noticed a white powdery substance falling out of Kodak’s mouth. Kodak allegedly told the officers that it was Percocet, but the officers reportedly confirmed through a test that it was cocaine.

The artist is currently being held in the Broward County Jail in neighboring Ft. Lauderdale, waiting to see a judge.

Unfortunately, Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, has frequently interacted with law enforcement and the courts over the past few years since having his prison sentence commuted by former President Trump in January 2021.

In July 2022, Kodak was arrested and accused of trafficking oxycodone while carrying nearly $75,000 in cash in Ft. Lauderdale. Afterward, an arrest warrant was issued this past June after Kodak failed to report for a mandatory drug test, according to the New York Daily News.

Kodak also missed a Feb. 3 drug test, and then tested positive for fentanyl about a week later.

This is why Commissioner Mark Bogen took umbrage when Kodak was honored in Broward County for his many acts of philanthropy due to his proclivity for lawbreaking, which also includes weapons possession in April and May of 2019.

The “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy” spitter further endeared himself to his fans when, for example, he paid the school tuition for two children of FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty.

Other instances of community service include the time in 2022 when Kodak paid the rent for 28 families who were facing eviction in West Palm Beach. He also purchased 100 air conditioners and spent the 4th of July in 2021 giving them away to residents of a housing project in Pompano Beach.