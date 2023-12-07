Tyla sets sights on Drake collaboration and pop domination

“Water” hitmaker Tyla wants to work with Drake.

The viral star — who recently teamed up with Travis Scott for a remix of her breakthrough hit “Water” — is manifesting working with the “Rich Flex” rapper and has vowed to become “the biggest pop star” of her generation.

“It feels like it happened very quickly,” she said to Trevor Noah in a conversation for Interview. “Whenever I get a new DM, I’m shocked. It doesn’t feel real yet. But I want to be the biggest pop star of my generation. That’s always been the goal, and it still is … I really want to work with Drake. I’m going to say that in every single interview until he makes it happen.”

The Grammy-nominated South African star said Barbadian superstar Rihanna’s success story made her believe her “dream was achievable.”

“I do remember loving the story of Rihanna because she came from outside of America,” Tyla said of the “Work” hitmaker. “It made me feel like my dream was achievable because, like you said, ‘it’s not something that happens every day for us.’ My whole family wanted to be stars, and it didn’t happen for them.”

Tyla is dropping her self-titled debut album on March 1, 2024, as well as an EP, and she says fans can expect “a new era of pop music that incorporates the African sound.”

“The plan is for the album to come out next year, but I’m releasing a little EP this year, and it’s full of bangers,” she shared. “I’ve never released a project before, and I’m so excited about it because the music that I’ve been making feels like a new era of pop music that incorporates the African sound. I love African music so much. I’ve always wanted the world to tap in.”