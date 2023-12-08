Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ musical headed to Broadway in 2024

Hell’s Kitchen, the new musical by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, is headed to Broadway in 2024. Keys, who wrote the music and lyrics, announced the news at an event earlier this week in New York City.

“I got to tell you all something that don’t nobody know,” Keys said as if sharing a secret as she shares in her hit song “Diary.” “You want to be the first people to know? I am here to tell you all tonight that we are beyond ecstatic that ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is transferring to Broadway. It’s not only transferring to Broadway, it is going to be at the Shubert Theatre. The first show is going to be on March 28, and the beginning of the tickets go on sale Dec. 11. So I want you all to go to hellskitchen.com so that you guys can get tickets first.”

Keys closed out her announcement by describing the feeling of the achievement.

“To be able to be a part of creating beautiful, diverse stories about unique perspectives and to be able to be in the hometown of New York City — talking about a New York City show — oh my gosh, we are deeply, deeply, deeply, deeply honored and so ecstatic to be a part of this incredible season with so many incredible pieces and pieces of theater and art that are existing right now,” she said. “We support all of them, and we’re just so happy to be a part of this community. So, thank you so much.”

Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone will be the music supervisor, and the choreographer is Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

The musical features numerous hits from Alicia Keys, including “Fallin’,” “You Don’t Know My Name” and “If I Ain’t Got You” as well as new songs.

Performances begin March 28 at the Shubert Theatre. The show opens April 20.

Hell’s Kitchen began its off-Broadway run at the Public Theater in October. The run will end on Jan. 14 before opening on Broadway.