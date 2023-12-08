Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ in new show trailer

Versatile actor Donald Glover is putting his spin on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s classic 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, with a series adaptation for Prime Video.

“Meet The Smiths: Two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their lives and identities to be thrown together as partners — both in espionage and in marriage,” the series description says.

Starring alongside Glover as Mrs. Smith will be Maya Erskine (“Insecure”, “PEN15”), along with Michaela Cole, Parker Posey, John Turturro, Paul Dano, and Wagner Moura. Glover also produces the series he co-created with Francesca Sloane.

Famed Japanese filmmaker Hiro Murai, who directed Glover’s Glover’s Guava Island film and his poignant “This Is America” music video, will helm the director’s chair for the series’ first two episodes.

Glover’s last project with Prime Video was the hit satirical comedy horror series, “Swarm.”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 2.

Check out the trailer below.