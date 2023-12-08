As we creep closer to Christmas, here’s a look at some of the top new music releases for the week of Dec. 8.

Sitting in the ULTRA courtside seats at the Atlanta Hawks game, rolling out caught up with Lakeyah, fresh off her “On The Radar” cypher in New York.

The self-proclaimed princess of Quality Control records also recently released her single “No Hesitation.”

Lakeyah’s favorite artist is Nicki Minaj, who released her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2. Minaj’s album features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Lourdiz.

Charlie Wilson released “Superman.”

Dee-1 released “Lines Drawn,” his latest installation demanding members of the hip-hop community to pick a side of being for righteousness or recklessness.

Lil Yachty and Southside released “Gimme Da Lite,” which Yachty previously teased on his Instagram account.

Derek Minor and Canon released “Bands.”

Legin released “Open My Eyes.”

King Chav released “Good With My Soul.”

The Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia project recently came out, which featured “Press On,” from Da’T.R.U.T.H. and Isaac Carree.

Influencer Ben Schuller has released Two Sides of the Same Coin, a visual album.

Detroit rapper RealRichIzzo released “Missionary.”

Layton Greene released “Cinderella Story.”

Toosii released “IDGAF.”

Josh X released “Forever.”

Doris Anahí released the new EP Por Las Buenas.

DannyLux and Yami Safdie released “ALGUIEN MÁS.”

Offset released the music video for “BLAME IT ON SET.”

Evilgiane released “Basic,” which features Anycia and Robb Banks.

Spook, one of Atlanta’s latest viral female rappers, released the music video for “Goldigger.”

Albee Al and Mozzy released “WHO YA BIG HOMIE.”

Loui and NLE Choppa “NO DISTRACTIONS.”

Markee Steele released “Stop.”

Jack Harlow and Dave released “Stop Giving Me Advice.”

Koylon released “Clap For Me.”

YNP Maine released “PBX103.”

A!YANA released “My idols lied to me.”