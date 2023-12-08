New music Friday: Lakeyah, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Wilson, Dee-1, Lil Yachty

A look at some of the top releases of Dec. 8

As we creep closer to Christmas, here’s a look at some of the top new music releases for the week of Dec. 8.

Sitting in the ULTRA courtside seats at the Atlanta Hawks game, rolling out caught up with Lakeyah, fresh off her “On The Radar” cypher in New York.


YouTube video

The self-proclaimed princess of Quality Control records also recently released her single “No Hesitation.”

YouTube video

Lakeyah’s favorite artist is Nicki Minaj, who released her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2. Minaj’s album features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Lourdiz.


Charlie Wilson released “Superman.”

YouTube video

Dee-1 released “Lines Drawn,” his latest installation demanding members of the hip-hop community to pick a side of being for righteousness or recklessness.

YouTube video

Lil Yachty and Southside released “Gimme Da Lite,” which Yachty previously teased on his Instagram account.

YouTube video

Derek Minor and Canon released “Bands.”

YouTube video

Legin released “Open My Eyes.”

YouTube video

King Chav released “Good With My Soul.”

YouTube video

The Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia project recently came out, which featured “Press On,” from Da’T.R.U.T.H. and Isaac Carree.

YouTube video

Influencer Ben Schuller has released Two Sides of the Same Coin, a visual album.

Detroit rapper RealRichIzzo released “Missionary.”

YouTube video

Layton Greene released “Cinderella Story.”

YouTube video

Toosii released “IDGAF.”

YouTube video

Josh X released “Forever.”

YouTube video

Doris Anahí released the new EP Por Las Buenas.

DannyLux and Yami Safdie released “ALGUIEN MÁS.”

YouTube video

Offset released the music video for “BLAME IT ON SET.”

YouTube video

Evilgiane released “Basic,” which features Anycia and Robb Banks.

YouTube video

Spook, one of Atlanta’s latest viral female rappers, released the music video for “Goldigger.”

YouTube video

Albee Al and Mozzy released “WHO YA BIG HOMIE.”

YouTube video

Loui and NLE Choppa “NO DISTRACTIONS.”

YouTube video

Markee Steele released “Stop.”

YouTube video

Jack Harlow and Dave released “Stop Giving Me Advice.”

YouTube video

Koylon released “Clap For Me.”

YouTube video

YNP Maine released “PBX103.”

YouTube video

A!YANA released “My idols lied to me.”

YouTube video
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new