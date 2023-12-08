Indianapolis natives Douglas Parson Jr., known as the “Celebrity Realtor,” and his wife, Atiya Parson, Ph.D., have flipped more than 100 homes in Georgia, working with celebrities and transforming lives through real estate. The couple, who met at a roller rink, leverage their down-to-earth approach and strong track record to build lasting relationships with clients such as T.I., Yung Joc, Pinky Cole and more.

The couple discussed a portion of their book, We Nailed It! The Blueprint for Relationships and Real Estate, which will be in bookstores on Dec. 19.

How did you meet and what made you gravitate toward real estate?

Douglas Parson: We’ve been together for 28 years. We’re from Indianapolis and moved to Atlanta in 2000. That’s when we embarked on our real estate journey.

Atiya Parson: I always say, I’m a roller and he’s a watcher. The big thing in Indianapolis is roller skating. That’s where I met him, at the rink. I threw his number away because I thought he was a hustler. I didn’t think I wanted to go down that path.

What makes you two a dynamic duo in real estate?

AP: When it comes to real estate, I think it’s about confidence. Your client has to feel confident in you, knowing that you’re going to get the job done. Our track record speaks for itself, being able to negotiate deals and have your client’s best interests in mind. Most of our clients — I would say three-fourths of them — we’ve built relationships with. It’s not just a client relationship; we attend their family events. They’re not only our clients, but we’re building relationships with them.

DP: We’re real people. A lot of people aren’t relatable. A lot of people, when they reach a certain level, start acting a certain way. People see that we’re down-to-earth, we’re real, we have a track record, clients can check receipts and they see us doing business at the highest level. We’re the real deal. I think that’s the confidence. I always tell our boys that how you present yourself — how you look — is half the battle.

Why should people of color consider owning a home or commercial property?

AP: Ownership is a big thing. Why pay someone else’s mortgage when you can pay your own? When you’re renting, you’re going to understand that it’s not for everyone initially, but at some point, you want to set yourself up so that you can buy a home. Interest rates are high right now, but they’re not always going to be high. We tell our clients to go ahead and lock in. Then, when you’re able to refinance, definitely do so.

DP: I want to talk to the young people and the less fortunate. We try to reach the people who are not typically serviced: the less fortunate. This is God’s work. We’re just blessed to be able to touch these people and tell them about relationships in real estate.