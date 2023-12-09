2 Chainz reportedly rushed to hospital after car accident

Popular rapper and culture staple 2 Chainz was reportedly rushed to a hospital on Dec. 9 after getting hit by a car in Miami. According to media reports, the rapper was driving on I-95 and was about to exit when another car hit his vehicle. Local officials suspect the driver of the other vehicle may had been under the influence.

The artist posted a video of himself on a stretcher going into an ambulance after the accident.

2 Chainz posts a video of himself on a stretcher after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver pic.twitter.com/JFg4WWI7Ew — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 9, 2023

In the video, there is severe damage to his car on the front driver’s side.

He reportedly suffered neck injuries and is in stable condition at the hospital. The artist, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, left strip club Booby Trap before the accident. He’s in Miami for Art Basel. Earlier in the week, Epps was at the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 6.

Epps recently released his Welcome 2 Collegrove album with Lil Wayne on Nov. 17. The project features fellow stars 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, Marsha Ambrosius, Vory and Benny The Butcher. A sequel to the 2016 ColleGrove, 2 Chainz called his latest effort alongside the legendary Wayne the 2023 album of the year. Another rap legend, 50 Cent is narrating the album, a decision made because 2 Chainz thinks he is the best narrator out right now.