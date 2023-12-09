Dwight Howard launches new podcast

Dwight Howard brought in his 38th birthday with an interesting announcement. The former NBA superstar center is starting a podcast.

“My podcast is going to be crazy,” Howard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The stories I [have].”

He ended the post with a laughing emoji before posting a link to his YouTube channel, which has yet to have any podcast episodes uploaded to it, as of Dec. 9.

Howard later posted he wanted Dennis Rodman, the Hall of Famer who once took a vacation to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Playoffs, married himself in 1996 in New York to promote his book, befriended North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and has a superstar daughter soccer player in Trinity Rodman.

Howard’s career and personal life have been a chaotic roller coaster in of itself. He entered the league fresh out of high school in 2004. He was a clean-cut teenager who graduated from the small Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy with no tattoos. He eventually became one of the biggest stars in the NBA, and as his fame grew, he began to let loose more often. Howard went from a clean-cut teen to an adult wearing multiple hairstyles from mohawks to high-top fades and locs. He began getting tattoos to the point both of his arms, chest and stomach were marked up.

HBD NBA Champion Dwight Howard

In case you forgot what the NBA75 snub did from 2007-2014 ◾ 8 x All-NBA

◾ 5 x Rebound Leader

◾ 3 x DPOY

◾ 2 x Blocks leader

◾ 2nd in MVP voting (2011) He also has 8 30/20 games, 4 25/25 games & 1 30/30 game! pic.twitter.com/w6WujNOcFd — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 8, 2023

He went from beloved centerpiece of the Orlando Magic to journeyman, making stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. He ended up having five children from five different women, including Royce Reed, a former NBA dancer who made a career off being a reality TV star from having one of Howard’s children. He allegedly had a relationship with a transgender woman in 2018, married WNBA point guard Te’a Cooper in 2020 before separating in 2021 and now faces a lawsuit reportedly being alleged to “surprise” a man with a third man, who was in a dress and heels, during what Howard called a “consensual sexual activity.” Howard denied allegations of sexual assault or inflecting emotional distress in the 2021 encounter. The eight-time NBA All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and NBA champion took to social media to ask his followers who cares who he chooses to sleep with in his personal time.