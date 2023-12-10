At the Producer Princesses Fashion Experience, celebrity hairstylist Dallas Christopher showcased his talent for hair transitions on the runway. Christopher, who started his career at 16, has mentored over 10,000 students through his work with Paul Mitchell. His brand, Private Label, offers clients the opportunity to create their own companies, handling all logistics.

Notable clients include Jennifer Williams from VH1’s “Basketball Wives” and Angela Yee.

What inspired you to perform hair transitions on the runway at the Producer Princesses Fashion Experience?

Princess came up with this idea last year and she said, “Hey Dallas, can you jump on this stage and do a transition?” I said, “H— yeah.” That’s how we kind of stuck with it, married it and it came out beautifully tonight.

What is your background as a hairstylist?

I’ve been in the game since I was 16. I’m “29” now. I’ve been out of DC, but I was born in South Carolina and my experience includes working with Paul Mitchell, helping to grow over 10,000 students. I love to be able to see them around doing other people like SZA and you name it. My experience in it is giving back and making sure that when I give back to my students, they take everything and become better than me.

What makes your brand Private Label stand out from other brands?

What makes it stand out is that we are a company that allows for private labeling. That’s why we call it Private Label. We allow you to private label so that [clients] can have their own company. What makes it easy for you is that my clients don’t have to do any work. They can be the face and we are the ones behind it; making sure that we ship it, get it out to your customers and more. They just get the money.

Who have you all worked with?

We have a great relationship with Jennifer [Williams] from [VH1’s] “Basketball Wives.” She has her line and it’s called Redefined. We also partner with Angela Yee in Detroit. She has her store there. I have mine that’s in Charlotte, Nc. Then we have four stores that are here in Atlanta.

What are some hair looks you can forecast for the holiday season?

The straight hair “buss down” with the part down the middle. Right now people are also moving into a side part and leaving more of their natural hair out and adding extensions.