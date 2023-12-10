Jada Pinkett Smith says the Oscars slap saved her marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith said the infamous Oscars slap might have been the worst thing to happen to comedian Chris Rock, but it was the best thing for her marriage to Will Smith.

It took a misfortune that caused their marriage to tumble down to its nadir to figure out just how strong their bond and union was, Pinkett Smith told The Daily Mail.

“That moment of the s— hitting the fan is when you see where you really are,” Pinkett Smith told the British-based newspaper. “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

Moreover, Pinkett Smith, 52, was not going to even attend the 2022 Academy Awards. But she is eternally grateful that she did go with her husband since he won the Best Actor award for his brilliant portrayal of Serena and Venus Williams’ father in the gripping film King Richard.

“I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it,” she reasoned.

Pinkett Smith now says, that because of the Oscar slap, she and Will Smith, 55, will never leave each other after 26 years of marriage — even though they don’t live with each other, and haven’t for the past seven years.

“We’ve been together 30 years so, even if someone new came along, neither of us is going anywhere,” she said. “We are a family that needs to look out for one another and always will be. Sometimes it takes a crisis for you to see that.”