Keke Palmer says her life is ‘unraveling at the seams’

Actress Keke Palmer is sounding the alarm as she explains to her supporters that her life is “unraveling at the seams.”

The Nope star posted a photo of herself cradling her 9-month-old son, Leodis, while dressed in a maroon robe and standing in the middle of a kitchen.

“When reality TV makes everyone believe all celebrities (sic) lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme, but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a Dolce Gabana coat because Sharon [her mother] didn’t raise no b—-,” she said as Nicki Minaj’s single “Seeing Green” plays in the background.

Palmer, 30, also captioned the post, “Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE.”

The Akeelah and the Bee star was given a metaphorical group hug by her contemporaries and fans.

“Exactly she’s an icon and we praying and riding for you regardless !!” singer SZA wrote.

“And we love you so much ,” contributed Lili Reinhart.

“MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!! ,” commented singer Teyana Taylor.

This revelation comes weeks after a Los Angeles County judge granted Palmer temporary custody of Leo and ordered ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, 29, to stay 100 feet from her at all times. Palmer accused Jackson of multiple instances of domestic abuse and had the receipts to back up her claims. She provided the court with a bevy of home photos taken from surveillance cameras located in different parts of her home showing Jackson laying hands on her.

Jackson has denied that he abused Palmer.

Jackson and Palmer met at a Memorial Day party in 2021 and began dating soon thereafter. The former couple welcomed son Leodis in February of 2023.