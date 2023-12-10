Basketball royalty is set to make its college debut in front of a sold-out crowd. On Dec. 8, two days before the Trojans’ game against Long Beach State, the USC men’s basketball team announced the home game had run out of tickets.

OFFICIAL: Sunday’s game against Long Beach State is SOLD OUT. pic.twitter.com/Op3gOVUosj — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 9, 2023

The sell-out announcement came hours after it was announced freshman guard Bronny James would make his college debut in the match-up. James, the eldest son of NBA legend LeBron James, has had his debut delayed after falling into cardiac arrest during a team workout in August. In high school at Sierra Canyon, James developed into one of the nation’s best players and a 4-star McDonald’s All-American. At the All-American Game, James hit a crucial late three-pointer that gave his team the lead.

James also participated in the All-American dunk contest, just like his father, where he jumped over his younger brother, Bryce James.

James’ game is different than his father’s. Whereas LeBron Sr. is listed as 6-foot-9, Bronny is listed as 6-foot-3. Bronny has his father’s athleticism but is more of a three-point marksman from beyond the arc. Bronny doesn’t rush the game of basketball, he takes what the defense gives him and makes smart decisions, much like his father, as well.

LeBron Sr. once said if the Lakers play on the same day as his son’s first college game, he would miss the Lakers’ game because he prioritizes his family over everything else. The schedules lined smoothly as the Lakers face the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament championship on Dec.9 in Las Vegas the night before USC’s game against Long Beach State. The Lakers don’t have another game until Dec. 12.