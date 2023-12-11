It’s the firestorm after the fire alarm: U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) says the Republican-led effort that resulted in his censure shows that the GOP is majoring in minors.

“This Republican House is unserious and unproductive, and I know that their efforts to target me are a testament to the importance of my voice in pushing back against their disingenuous rhetoric and harmful policies,” he said.

Bowman pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor charge for activating a fire alarm at the U.S. Capitol that led to the office building’s evacuation in September, just before a last-minute vote to fund the government. A majority of the House, led by Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) didn’t buy Bowman’s explanation that he got stuck and confused while rushing to the vote.

“It is reprehensible that a member of Congress would go to such lengths to prevent House Republicans from bringing forth a vote to keep the government operating and Americans receiving their paychecks,” McClain said.

“It was absolutely done to disrupt a proceeding,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) added.

The fire alarm forced to a building-wide evacuation while the House was in session, but people were allowed back inside an hour later after Capitol police found it safe to re-enter.

Bowman denied he was employing a delay tactic.

“When I tried to exit a door that I usually go through, it didn’t open and due to confusion and rush to go vote, I pulled the fire alarm,” Bowman said.

Representatives voted 214-191 to censure him — a formal reprimand that falls short of expulsion — making him the 27th in the history of the House to receive such a sanction. By contrast, the House did vote 311-114 to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) two weeks ago, on suspicion of corruption.

Answering to the legal system, Bowman agreed to pay a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor and to serve three months of probation.

Many of Bowman’s fellow Democrats agreed with him about the GOP’s motivation, though it should be noted that three Democrats voted with the Republicans. Four Democrats and one Republican voted “present,” a neutral position. Twenty-four members of Congress didn’t vote at all.

An increasing number of Democrats see the censure option as something that has been weaponized against their party as an attempt to score political points with Republican bases.

For instance, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was censured in June over his part in investigating former President Donald Trump’s role during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) was censured in November over a stance she took on Israel.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries decried the most recent action against Bowman as “worthless,” and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) blasted it as “a profoundly stupid resolution. What a petty thing it is to bring this garbage to the floor.”

Jeffries took it a step further, inviting the Republicans to censure him also.

“It has no credibility. No integrity. No legitimacy,” Jeffries said. “Censure me next, and I’ll take that censure and I’ll wear it next week, next month, next year like a badge of honor.”