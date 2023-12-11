Kanye West surprises fans at Jamaican restaurant in Miami (video)

Ye West made a surprise appearance at Art Basel in Miami and apparently had a great time with his fans. The iconic musician stopped by Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, and the DJ began playing “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” as West began singing with the frantic fans holding up their cellphone cameras to memorialize the moment.

I'm with Kanye West at Dunkanoo (Jamaican Spot) in Wynwood. He's been partying here for hours and literally nobody knows. Place Is barely half full. And he just signed my mans and my Yeezies…. official. #OnlyInDade #Miami #Wynwood #Yeezy pic.twitter.com/L1xsT6ZbLD — Mr. Tek – Marketing Tycoon (@djtek) December 11, 2023

West appeared to be in great spirits as he was smiling and enthusiastically reciting his lyrics.

Kanye West vibing to “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” with fans In Miami at brunch. 🔥pic.twitter.com/Mn6if9srBe — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 10, 2023

He also used the impromptu performance to play songs from his upcoming collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign.

One of the songs was a Young Thug verse, co-produced by Pierre Bourne and originally previewed in 2019.

YOUNG THUG’S VERSE ON ‘RIVER’ FROM KANYE & TY DOLLA $IGN’S ‘¥$’ pic.twitter.com/QiRpAmtvdH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 11, 2023

Another snippet had West rapping “Free Larry Hoover, Free Young Thug,” before breaking into a soulful second half of the track. He then cut to a track that sounded like Future’s voice on the intro. Future and West first collaborated on Donda 2.

🚨NEW KANYE WEST x TY DOLLA $IGN SNIPPET 🚨 “FREE LARRY, FREE YOUNG THUG” How’s it sounding?pic.twitter.com/folGBzrsv2 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 10, 2023

Another snippet came from a fan who Facetimed some of West fans who were dancing to the tracks.

Kanye West on facetime with a fan while premiering new music in Miami 💀 Classic Yepic.twitter.com/gVAv3G5uwC — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 11, 2023

Based on the snippets and the single “Vultures,” which features Lil Durk, this next album sounds like West is drifting away from the clean, Christ-focused songs he pivoted to in 2019, and more to the 2018 Ye era of his career. Speaking of the 2018 era of West, “New Body,” the extremely popular track featuring Nicki Minaj was on the tracklist Dolla $ign posted on his social media.