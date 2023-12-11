Kanye West surprises fans at Jamaican restaurant in Miami (video)

Legendary rapper appeared elated to be around fans
Kanye West (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / DKSStyle)

Ye West made a surprise appearance at Art Basel in Miami and apparently had a great time with his fans. The iconic musician stopped by Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, and the DJ began playing “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” as West began singing with the frantic fans holding up their cellphone cameras to memorialize the moment.

West appeared to be in great spirits as he was smiling and enthusiastically reciting his lyrics.


He also used the impromptu performance to play songs from his upcoming collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign.

One of the songs was a Young Thug verse, co-produced by Pierre Bourne and originally previewed in 2019.


Another snippet had West rapping “Free Larry Hoover, Free Young Thug,” before breaking into a soulful second half of the track. He then cut to a track that sounded like Future’s voice on the intro. Future and West first collaborated on Donda 2.

Another snippet came from a fan who Facetimed some of West fans who were dancing to the tracks.

Based on the snippets and the single “Vultures,” which features Lil Durk, this next album sounds like West is drifting away from the clean, Christ-focused songs he pivoted to in 2019, and more to the 2018 Ye era of his career. Speaking of the 2018 era of West, “New Body,” the extremely popular track featuring Nicki Minaj was on the tracklist Dolla $ign posted on his social media.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new