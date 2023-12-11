Raquel Riley Thomas, a former photojournalist in the United States Army, has established herself as a notable figure in the media and entertainment industry as a publicist. With over 700 national and international television placements for her clients, Thomas has earned respect in the industry.

Thomas shared with rolling out how her military experience has influenced her, shaping her into a leader recognized for discipline, integrity, and authenticity.

What is the inspiration behind your company name, Officer and Gentlewoman?

The name of my company is a clever nod to the movie An Officer and a Gentleman. I embody both the role of an officer and a gentlewoman. The officer aspect represents the business side, ensuring the professional operation of the business. Conversely, the gentlewoman aspect reflects my commitment to being approachable and kind to people.

What motivated you to enter the media and entertainment industry?

I initially embarked on my journey as a photojournalist in the United States Army, starting as an enlisted soldier back in 1990. As my career advanced, I went through ROTC, or Reserve Officer Training Corps, and returned to the military full-time as an ordnance officer, responsible for the maintenance and handling of heavy weapons and trucks. After leaving the military, I rediscovered my passion and began photographing numerous individuals in the entertainment industry, including celebrities. Additionally, I had the privilege of photographing the Jet Beauty of the Week between 2000 and 2009. During that period, I held the distinction of being the only African American woman, or woman in general, to photograph a significant number of centerfolds.

What was it like to carve out a niche as a woman in photography?

During my time stationed in Georgia, particularly at Fort Benning, I was the lone woman photographer. I noticed that many of the Jet centerfolds, while beautiful, often lacked attention to essential details like proper hair, makeup, attire, and backdrop. I wanted to demonstrate that all these elements could harmonize to create centerfolds that genuinely represented what a woman would aspire to look like.

What was the experience of securing over 700 national and international television appearances as a publicist?

Since 2011, there have been numerous television appearances, spanning networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and CNN. Whether it’s myself or my clients, we frequently make appearances on morning shows to discuss their specific areas of expertise. Presently, I serve as the publicist for Ryan Cameron, one of the most prominent voiceovers globally. He recently secured a contract as the voiceover for Hartsfield Jackson’s Airport, so travelers entering the Atlanta airport will hear his voice.

How has your military background contributed to your leadership qualities today?

My military service imparted invaluable lessons in leadership, discipline, honor, integrity, and authenticity. It instilled in me the importance of staying true to oneself and fulfilling commitments.