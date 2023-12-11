Selena Gomez has been secretly dating for 6 months

Selena Gomez has been secretly dating Benny Blanco for six months.

The singer-actor recently confirmed speculation she is romancing the producer. In another Instagram comment — in which she insisted she wasn’t “mad” at fans expressing their concern about the relationship — she revealed they have been dating in secret for a long time.

“Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb,” she wrote. “I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star had confirmed the romance when she wrote “facts” under a post from fan account Popfaction that said, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

And she liked another photo from the account which was titled, “Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.”

Gomez then went on to respond to comments on the site criticizing the romance.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she declared in one.

In another post, she wrote, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” Gomez insisted.

The “Wolves” hitmaker also bluntly told fans she didn’t care what they had to say about her love life.

“I don’t understand … this is my happiest,” she wrote. “If you don’t [care about me] feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done.”

“If you can’t accept me at my happiest, then don’t be in [my] life at all,” she stated.

The Rare Beauty founder later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her cuddled up to her man, who had most of his face cropped out but appeared to be Benny.

“Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and every one of you,” she wrote in another message to fans.

Hours later, Gomez used her Instagram Story again to show off a ring on her finger, which featured a letter B.