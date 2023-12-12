Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star, dies at 61

Actor Andre Braugher, a two-time Emmy winner best known for his roles on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” has died after a brief, but undisclosed illness. He was 61.

His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed that the actor died on Monday.

Braugher, born July 1, 1962, in Chicago, was known for playing law-enforcement characters and won his first Emmy in 1998 — lead actor in a drama series — for his role as the gruff Detective Frank Pembleton on “Homicide: Life on the Street.” But he became more well known as Captain Ray Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” portraying a more comedic officer than he was accustomed.

Tributes to Braugher poured in as news of his death spread.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Terry Crews, who also starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” posted on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

Shonda Rhimes, the force behind hits like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” also paid tribute to Braugher on IG.

“Deeply saddened by the news of Andre Braugher’s passing,” she wrote. “I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well.”

Today Show host Al Roker said of Braugher, “His honesty and integrity shone through every role he portrayed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

He won his other Emmy in 2006 for lead actor in a miniseries or movie for the limited series “Thief,” in which he played a bad guy. He was nominated for nine other Emmys, including four on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and several other awards.

He first drew acclaim on the big screen, acting alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman in the 1989 movie “Glory,” as part of an all-Black military unit during the Civil War.

Braugher is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ami Brabson, who also played on “Homicide,” and three sons.