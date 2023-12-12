Aysia Hilliard, the 22-year-old founder of TikTok viral brand TrapStix, was inspired to create her music-inspired lip balm business in 2017. Living in Atlanta, where trap music is popular, Aysia’s brain went to trap music when she accidentally said “ChapStick.” She played with the names and flavors, creating unique options like Gucc! Mango and Nicki Minoranj.

Hilliard spoke to rolling out about how she makes TrapStix enjoyable to everyone, regardless of gender or race.

What inspired you to create TrapStix?

TrapStix is a music-inspired lip balm business that I created back in 2017. It was made by accident when I was trying to say “ChapStick.” I thought it would be convenient for me to have something smaller to keep in my purse. Those big petroleum jelly jars are not convenient for school. I was talking with my friends and when I said, “Tri-ChapStick,” I thought it was funny.

Living in Atlanta, where trap music is big, my brain went to trap music. Then I decided to play with the names a little bit. There was a Gucci Mane song playing in the car when this all happened. I thought of Gucc! Mango as the first flavor. Later, I thought of Post Melone and Nicki Minoranj as other flavors. I went back to my parents with the idea and they thought it was cool and fun. They asked me to come up with more flavors, and that same night, we created J. Cola, Leminem and Drape.

How has Howard University helped you become a better entrepreneur?

I recently graduated from an HBCU, Howard [University] specifically. It was a great experience that helped me become more ambitious, take risks and see the world on a bigger scale. People often think that my major has to do with my business, but they are a little bit separate. However, what I learned from school was the hustle, doing the groundwork and persevering through obstacles, which is needed in all aspects of life. Going to an HBCU heavily prepares you for the real world.

What inspired the names of the TrapStix flavors?

My personal and a crowd favorite is Nicki Minoranj. The pink, bubble gum flavor goes well with the artist and her iconic era. Gucc! Mango is also a popular flavor, with people gravitating towards the mango taste. Another clever flavor is Billy Limeish, inspired by Billie Eilish’s green-hair era. Tina Snow Cone is another cool flavor, named after Megan Thee Stallion’s alter ego.

How is TrapStix expanding the beauty industry?

It’s important to make certain things fun and accessible to everyone. Lip balm isn’t just for women; it’s for everyone. Everyone can have moisturized lips. That’s why I want my business to grow and be enjoyed by all, not just a specific group. Beauty should be enjoyable and accessible to everyone, regardless of gender or race. Having male artists as flavors in my store helps bring in a male audience and makes the products more inclusive.