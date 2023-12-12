Charlamagne Tha God makes a case for optimism in 2024 at HOPE Global Forum

The HOPE Global Forum annually brings together like-minded leaders from around the world dedicated to improving the financial well-being of all people. Charlamagne Tha God was one of the many speakers at the 2023 HOPE Global Forum in Atlanta this year, and John Hope Bryant sat with Charlamagne during a panel to discuss “Creating the Black Effect” where they addressed ways in which the Black community can help each other build, grow, and connect.

This year at the HOPE Global Forum, the message was making the case for optimism, and rolling out spoke with Charlamagne on how to best accomplish that heading into 2024.

How do you make a case for optimism heading into the new year?

You’re alive and you’re healthy. I feel like every day that you wake up on this planet, and you’re breathing is just another opportunity to get it right and it’s really just that simple. God’s not done with you yet. I know that sounds cliche in a lot of ways but it’s the truth. I don’t want to wake up every day dead, you should wake up every day alive knowing that you are still here for real reasons, knowing that you’re still here for a purpose. if you haven’t found what that purpose is, trust me when I tell you that your true purpose in life is going to always come through the service of others. Just find a way to serve. Wake up every day to find a way to serve.