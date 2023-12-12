John Hope Bryant did it even bigger this year.

The accomplished businessman and community advocate packed out the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta again for the 2023 HOPE Global Forums. The star-studded list of guests and attendees ranged from T.I. and Jazze Pha to Roger Goodell and billionaire Mike Milken.

Bryant spoke with rolling out after his organization’s 11th annual event.

You’ve been doing this for over ten years now. What was better about this year?

It all came together. We would have a theme every year, but I’m not sure people could articulate it. This time, everybody said, “A case for optimism,” and they were serious about it. It was a business case, not an emotional case.

We brought out the stars. Everyone was…balling. We had billionaires every five feet. We had billionaires next to multimillionaires next to thousandaires. [We had] Fortune 500 CEOs, community leaders, HBCU presidents, and major media outlets like CNBC, rolling out, Bloomberg, Roland Martin, LinkedIn, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle. These are the ones I can remember right now. [We had] the Black Chamber, the Atlanta Business League, and all the heroes that you and I admire in the audience. [We had] Ben Chavis and Ambassador Andrew Young in observation. Bishop T.D. Jakes was not only talking but was also listening to the audience backstage. [We had] Michael Milken, the guy who financed Reginald Lewis, the first Black man on Wall Street to a billion-dollar deal, but you don’t know, Mike is the guy who wrote the check. Reggie had $30 million in the deal, but the billion dollars to buy the company came from Michael Milken. [He’s] probably the richest man of all the rich [people] who were here. Michael Milken, whose famous 3000 companies worth a few trillion dollars, came for us. They showed up for us. [We had] Reggie Jackson, Alex Rodriguez, and T.I.. Killer Mike wanted to be here, but couldn’t because of his schedule. People wanted to be here. It was an extraordinary coming together. As you can hear from my voice, I’m done. I’m toast. I’m gone, but…I gave it everything I got. And it was worth it.

What are you optimistic about in the business world as we end 2023?

I’m optimistic about the future. As much as I don’t like nor respect the former president, I think he’s a malignant narcissist, etc, I must thank him because nobody was voting in 2016. Nobody was voting in presidential elections before 2016. For better or for worse, everybody’s voting now. He’s got everybody in this game. Whatever the issue you’re concerned about: Women’s rights, the environment, access to capital, voting rights, you name the issue. Crazy things are going on in the States. Political nutcases, people who used to be on the fringes who are now considered mainstream, and their thought process has gotten everybody engaged in life.