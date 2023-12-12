Jonathan Majors’ driver testifies that Grace Jabbari attacked him

The driver for Jonathan Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, testified in court that the Creed III star “didn’t do anything” and that he believes Jabbari hit him instead of the other way around.

Speaking through an Urdu interpreter, the driver of the Cadillac recalled in the Manhattan court the events on March 25, 2023, that led to Majors’ arrest on domestic violence charges and a subsequent trial.

While the driver cruised, he told the court that Jabbari had become suddenly angry and demanded to see Majors’ phone.

“The girl became very angry… the boy wanted to get rid of the girl, and he opened the door,” the driver said, according to Courthouse News.

“He was trying to get rid of her,” the driver said. “He was saying, ‘Leave me alone. I have to go.'”

The driver added, “He was not doing anything; she was doing it.”

The driver is the first to refute the New York police report that Majors was the aggressor during his argument with her. The Marvel comic actor is accused of striking Jabbari in the head, squeezing her throat, and causing injury to one of her fingers.

Majors, 34, faces up to a year in jail if he is found guilty of physically attacking the British native.

Meanwhile, pundits insinuate that Majors’ Hollywood career could be in peril regardless of the jury verdict. Old text messages unearthed by Jabbari and read in court strongly suggest that Majors was physically violent with her in the past and caused her to go to the hospital.

The trial is expected to last two weeks in total.