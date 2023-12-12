North West debuts verse on Kanye’s ‘Vultures’ album (video)

Despite Ye West’s typical theatrics and dramatics on stage on Dec. 11 in Miami, his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West stole the show.

North, now 10 years old, made her rap debut by spitting a verse from her famous father’s album, Vulture, a collaborative venture Ye did with fellow emcee Ty Dollar $ign who was also on stage at Wynwood Marketplace.

The adorable daughter’s performance overshadowed the artist now known as Ye as he reportedly donned a black KKK-like hood during the album listening party.

The preteen had the crowd going berserk when she ripped off her verse as her dad looked on like a proud papa, saying, “It’s your bestie, Miss Westy!”

North West’s verse on Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s collab album ‘Vultures’ 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/cqhx1HMdGR — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 12, 2023

The star-studded event was punctuated by the appearance of Offset, who is fresh off the announcement that his wife Cardi B is leaving him, and Kodak Black, who was bailed out of jail after being arrested on drug charges.

The Vultures album listening party did not include an announced release date. However, the fans now know the EP includes contributions from even more stars such as Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Bad Bunny and Freddie Gibbs.