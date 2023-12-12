SZA will perform in New York for Apple Music Live gig

SZA has announced a concert as part of Apple Music Live this week.

The chart-topping star will play all the hits, including “Kill Bill,” “Nobody Gets Me” and “Snooze,” alongside classics including “Drew Barrymore,” “Broken Clocks” and “Love Galore.”

The special “SOS Tour” performance was filmed at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will premiere on Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+.

“SZA is one the most streamed artists of 2023 with only her second full-length album, so we are elated to have her “SOS Tour” be a part of our 2023 season of Apple Music Live,” said Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s global head of hip-hop and R&B.

“The show is, of course, incredible just like her music, her songwriting and her desire to give us — the fans — so much amazing content this year. Thank you, SZA!” Darden continued.

The Grammy winner also sat down with Zane Lowe for an interview about the show and the highs and lows of her career so far on Apple Music 1.

“I love connecting with people in the crowd when I feel like it’s really me and you right now,” she said in a preview. “I go eye to eye with so many people during this show, and it’s something about touring that makes the love real and tangible.”

The singer’s full chat with Lowe will go live at 1 p.m. EST. The chat will be available to stream on Apple’s platforms.

Meanwhile, SZA has dropped teasers for her extended version of her acclaimed album SOS, which ended up turning into a “whole project” of its own. The deluxe album is titled LANA and looks poised to be dropping on Dec. 15 after the star wore a jersey with the number 15 on it in the artwork posted to her Instagram on Dec. 11.

“The deluxe is a whole ’nother album,” she told fans at a free Brooklyn concert in September. “It’s called LANA. It’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall.”