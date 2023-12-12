In the highly anticipated final season of Netflix‘s “The Crown,” viewers are treated to a captivating portrayal of the relationship between sisters Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret. The final six episodes — available to stream on Dec. 14 — explore themes of fashion, friendship and the passage of time.

The series skillfully captures the evolution of the royal sisters’ style, from their modest and simple everyday outfits as teenagers to the more sophisticated and prestigious gowns they wear as adults. The attention to detail is flawless, with elaborate gowns adorned with dazzling jewels appearing in scene after scene.

However, it is the strong bond between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret that truly shines. The series showcases their unbreakable bond, revealing a more youthful and playful side of the queen during their teen years.

One particular scene at the Ritz Carlton stands out, when Queen Elizabeth II surprises everyone by dancing with a handsome stranger from Harlem, a bold move for someone expected to be proper and reserved.

As the story unfolds, the series also explores themes of declining health, memories, loss and honor. Princess Margaret’s struggle with multiple strokes, and the toll they take on her body is heart-wrenching.

The portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II’s anguish at witnessing her sister’s decline is deeply moving, culminating in a poignant moment where she reads to Princess Margaret until she falls asleep, their last night together in the same world.

Netflix has done an impressive job of seamlessly blending flashbacks of the sisters’ youth with the challenges they faced as they progressed. The finale is emotional, reminding viewers of the importance of cherishing loved ones, especially during the Christmas season.

“The Crown” Season 6, Part 2 is a treat, delivering a captivating and heartfelt conclusion to the beloved series. It is a testament to the exceptional storytelling and outstanding performances that have made “The Crown” a cultural sensation.