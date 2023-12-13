Amazon reveals Alexa’s most-asked questions of 2023

The tech giant launched its voice assistant — which can answer questions for users and carry out tasks such as place shopping orders and play music — in 2013. A decade later, Amazon revealed that in 2023 the question that people asked Alexa tended to be about the royal family.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth — in September 2022 at 96 following a 70-year reign — King Charles acceded to the throne, and now research has revealed that the most-asked questions were to do with when his coronation was taking place.

Users were also wanted to know the age of the new monarch.

“From the more meaningful to the mundane and the downright quirky, Alexa’s most asked questions provides another fascinating snapshot of how customers in the U.K. use Alexa to learn, get help with tasks or ask for some quickfire entertainment,” said Alexa U.K. and Ireland manager Meryem Tom.

Elsewhere in the top questions, many users wanted to know the height of soccer player Lionel Messi and questioned whether former “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was currently married — more than five years after she split from Justin Theroux.

Users also wanted to know the release dates of summer blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer. The most-requested song was “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.