Megan Thee Stallion trashes Pardi, Tori Lanez and ex-BFF Kelsey Harris

Megan Thee Stallion went nuclear on multiple people after seeing her ex-boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine’s “The Breakfast Club” interview on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2023.

On the syndicated morning radio show, Pardi lets loose on his ex-girlfriend. He claims the Houston Hottie lied and cheated on him and that he then subsequently went out and got his revenge. This is in addition to Pardi’s diss song, “THEE PERSON,” that torches Megan for having a corroded soul.

He spits molten lava at Mega on the track, rapping, “I would like to apologize for uh, no longer keeping up with your lies, or supporting your habits to tell half-truths.” Later in the song that is a part of Pardi’s album Sext8pe, he adds another zinger: “Your soul is disgusting. You have everything, but you’re still not happy.”

Pardi’s heat is in response to Megan’s scathing new song “Cobra,” where she said she caught Pardi cheating.

Megan, now sporting long blond hair, opened up to her 31 million Instagram followers. She doubled down on her claims that she came home and caught Pardi receiving oral sex in her bed.

The “WAP” raptress also aimed at ex-BFF Kelsey Harris and the bodyguard on the night that producer Tory Lanez fired the shots that injured her feet in the summer of 2020.

Megan is incensed the bodyguard recently insinuated that Harris could have shot Megan instead of Lanez, the latter who was convicted of the crime and is serving ten years in prison. Worse, Megan is disgusted with Harris for not having the gumption to refute the bodyguard’s claim, suggesting that Harris was either paid off or scared for her life, or both.

During the IG rant, Megan also took umbrage at fans who continue to disbelieve her version of the violent event of June 2020, even though the felony case was adjudicated in a court of law.

Part of Megan’s “steam” of consciousness can be viewed below: