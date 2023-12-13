Megan Thee Stallion partners with Warner Music for new deal

Megan Thee Stallion has inked with a new partner to get her music to the masses while keeping her previous promise to stay independent for a while.

According to Billboard magazine, the Houston hottie just finalized a deal with Warner Music Group to distribute her music globally. The new deal is not a typical record deal in which she would be signed to the imprint. Instead, Meg will retain complete ownership of her music while utilizing WMG’s worldwide distribution network.

Back in October, the Houston Hottie and her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, were finally able to agree to terms to end their drawn-out stalemate with both sides accusing the other of not playing fair. Attorneys for the label announced that the parties had “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences.”

“Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” the label said via statement at the time.

Megan made headlines prior to the settlement when she announced that she planned to go independent and would be footing the bill for her music career.

“I have no label right now, we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket,” she said on Instagram Live. “The next s— y’all about to see about to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Stallion brain, Megan Thee Stallion wallet.”

“I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent, since it was just me and my mama,” Megan proclaimed. “I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because … I just wanna do it myself.”

Megan’s first release as a independent artist was her latest single, “Cobra”, which she released under own Hot Girl Productions on November 8.