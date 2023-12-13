The real reason Offset didn’t join Kai Cenat’s viral jail stream

Offset was invited to be a part of Kai Cenat’s “7 Days in Jail” Twitch stream — but the rapper didn’t show up. At the time, Cenat had criticized Offset’s latest album, and many thought that was the reason for the rapper not showing up.

In a recent interview with “The Morning Hustle,” Offset shared why he didn’t show up to Cent’s stream — and it wasn’t for the reason that people initially thought.

“A lot of people thought it was because of how he judged the album,” he said. “I didn’t do the jail thing because I really had to think about it. I really come from that, and I have bros and homies struggling with that. It’s not really a game. It’s a serious thing. I understand content — I salute it — but I just couldn’t be a part of that content.”

Offset has been in legal trouble himself throughout his time with the Migos and says he empathizes with those going through the same thing. He also mentioned that Cenat and he are living two different lives.

“If y’all remember I come from jail. I remember sitting in there down bad with no money on the books,” Offset said. “I know how it feels. It ain’t the right feeling. I got homies that can’t get out ever. I didn’t want to make a mockery of them.”

“My world and his world [are] different,” the Migos rapper said. “I got some real s— that go [sic] on in mine. I ain’t want to have to answer the bros. Even when the clip came out, the bros like, ‘What you got going on?’ Because it’s a serious thing.”