Tony Shhnow wrapped up his successful 2023 with a free show for his fans in Atlanta on Dec. 12. The independent rap star held the show in East Atlanta and brought out the most prominent names of the city’s underground scene.

Artists and producers in attendance included Sonny Digital, Spook, MexikoDro, YoDogg, Popstar Benny, KEY!, ManMan Savage, and Anycia. Benny provided the sounds of the night as the DJ and brought Anycia out to perform her single “BRB” as a surprise.

Surprise Anycia appearance during @popstarbenny set at the Tony Shhnow concert tn 🥲 pic.twitter.com/qBZbqMu6jo — no bells (@nobellsblog) December 13, 2023

YoDogg and Spook were the opening performers of the night. YoDogg is signed to Epic Records and released his “Alpha Wolfe…” project in July, which features Shhnow on “Beam Me Up.”

Spook currently has Atlanta’s latest viral track with “Goldigger.” Within the past week, the music video has over 900,000 views on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Life’s been real different since I dropped ‘Goldigger,’ but it’s been different in a good way,” Spook told rolling out after the show. “I’m excited for everyone to see what I have planned for the new year.”

Spook garnered shout-outs throughout the night from Anycia, Benny, and Shhnow. The city has rallied around the artist, who they see as the next star to pop out of the underground scene. The city had a similar feeling and buzz with Anycia and KARRAHBOOO earlier in 2023.

“It was honestly amazing being able to see how much people like my music,” Spook said. “Having the support of my friends really made me feel good!”

As for Shhnow, 2023 was another step up in his notoriety in the underground. He released three projects within the calendar year: “Love Streak,” “I Can’t Feel My Face Too” with Robb Banks, and “Shadow Banned 2.” His features continue to increase, perhaps headlined by his appearance on Kenny Mason’s “100 or Nun.”

He headlined his first tour for the “Love Streak” project alongside YoDogg and 10K Dunkin, headlined by his Minnesota stop, where the fans jumped and recited his lyrics all night.

His work with Robb Banks has also introduced his artistry to a new audience.

Don Toliver and Luh Tyler are two mainstream artists who brought Shhnow out on stage during their Atlanta tour stops this year, and Shhnow also played his own show at Rolling Loud this year.

During his end-of-the-year celebration in Atlanta, he reminded fans he was fully independent with no distribution deal, major managers, or a budget.

“No big co-signs!” Shhnow, who was admittedly intoxicated, also yelled on the stage. “I got to get co-signed by R&B n—-, man.”

Benny then queued up “Don’t Look At Numbers,” which features popular R&B singer Brent Faiyaz on the remix.

Alongside Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Anycia, KARRAHBOOO, Vayda, Anti Da Menace, Baby Drill, Glokk40Spaz, and Lil Tony, Shhnow currently runs the underground scene in Atlanta, and it doesn’t look like he’ll slow down anytime soon.