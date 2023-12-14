Rolling out‘s Best Dressed Celebrity List for 2023 has been unveiled, featuring a star-studded lineup of fashion icons. Topping the list is Ciara, who effortlessly slayed her fourth pregnancy with a mix of couture items and edgy looks. Her ability to blend glamour and drama with a laid-back touch set her apart.
@ciara
I couldn’t go to fashion week and turn up, so I brought fashion week to me! ❤️💃🏽🎥
Usher also made waves throughout the year with his diverse fashion choices. Not only did he grace multiple stages, but he consistently impressed with his vocal talents and impeccable style.
@usher
Where there’s a wheel, there’s a way 🛼
Rihanna kicked off the year with a fashion statement, paying tribute to her late friend and fashion icon, André Leon Talley. Her red puffer coat sparked a returning trend with a fresh twist, showcasing her innovative approach to fashion.
@universalmusicireland
Never getting over this performance ❤️🔥 #rihanna #superbowl #halftimeshow #superbowl2023halftime #rihannahalftimeshow #rihannadiamonds #superbowlhalftimeshow #livemusic #rihannaconcert #rihannalive
Beyoncé stole the show with her glamorous and dynamic looks, infusing her Houston and Creole roots into couture. She inspired fans to embrace their inner Alien Superstar, leaving a lasting impression wherever she went.
@mswatchmojo
Mother has been keeping us fed 🙏 #beyonce #renaissanceworldtour #renaissancetour #fashion
Pharrell had a monumental year as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton. Known for his eclectic yet classic style, he continued to push boundaries and redefine men’s fashion.
@pharrell
AIRPLANE TICKETS at midnight
♬ Airplane Tickets – Pharrell Williams & Swae Lee & Rauw Alejandro
Kelly Rowland turned heads with her short bob, triangular breast details, and bold fashion choices. Her presence was felt at multiple Fashion Weeks, solidifying her status as a style icon.
@kellyrowland
Still not over this @Louis Vuitton Mens’ Collection by @Pharrell. Can we get into it one more time?
ASAP Rocky made streetwear a bold statement by experimenting with different fabrics, styles, and patterns. His fearless approach to fashion earned him a well-deserved spot on the list.
@fashionkilla4444
Asap Rocky outfit#outfit #sneakers #style #clothing #pourtoi #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #nike #fashion #parisfashionweek #gift
Nicki Minaj showcased a mix of couture and streetwear, effortlessly embodying both worlds. She truly puts the “Barb” in Barbie, leaving a lasting impression with her “Harajuku Barbie” style.
@nickiminaj
Teyana Taylor consistently served up edgy looks with a touch of masculinity. Unafraid to show off her abs and pixie cut, she exuded confidence and individuality.
@thepeoplegallery
#teyanataylor #fyp #thepeoplegallery #fashiontiktok #outfitinspo #ootd
Tyler the Creator’s eclectic vintage style remained a constant throughout his career. He inspired men to explore different patterns and accessories, encouraging self-expression through fashion.
@goods.stuff_review
#outfit #fashion #fyp #loafers #styles
Lori Harvey effortlessly combined class with a hint of edge, embodying gracefully each look. She proved that she can wear any style without letting it overpower her.
@loriharvey
Had to go support the icon @Naomi Campbell for her #PLTbyNaomi runway show ✨ @prettylittlething
JT fearlessly embraced a strange yet fashionable aesthetic, solidifying her status as a rising fashion icon. Her innovative approach to fashion set her apart from the crowd.
@thegirljtworld
🌸 Come spend some money on a chulaaaaa 🌸 #CapCut
Cardi B, the queen of bold and elegant looks, showcased a beautiful contrast between her red carpet-persona and her street personality. Her style was a true reflection of her multifaceted identity.
@thestyleograph
Cardi B is seem outside Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week #cardib
Offset brought vintage fashion into the modern era with his artistic approach. Channeling the late Michael Jackson in a performance, he added his twist with upside-down roses in his hair, showcasing his unique style.
@offsetyrn
SET IT OFF 10/13
Chloe Bailey exuded glamour with a sensual touch, exploring different fabrics and silhouettes. Her snatched waist became her signature.
@askjazzy1
#duet with @chloe_bailey_safe_haven So elegant and beautiful #beyonce #chloebailey #fashion #blackgirlluxury
Rolling out’s Best Dressed Celebrity List for 2023 celebrates the individuality and creativity of these fashion icons, inspiring others to embrace their unique style.