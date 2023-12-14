‘Rolling out’s’ best dressed celebrity list for 2023

Some of the standouts were Pharrell, Beyoncé, Usher and Ciara
Ciara (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rolling out‘s Best Dressed Celebrity List for 2023 has been unveiled, featuring a star-studded lineup of fashion icons. Topping the list is Ciara, who effortlessly slayed her fourth pregnancy with a mix of couture items and edgy looks. Her ability to blend glamour and drama with a laid-back touch set her apart.

@ciara

I couldn’t go to fashion week and turn up, so I brought fashion week to me! ❤️💃🏽🎥


♬ How We Roll (Remix) – Ciara & Lil Wayne & Chris Brown

Usher also made waves throughout the year with his diverse fashion choices. Not only did he grace multiple stages, but he consistently impressed with his vocal talents and impeccable style.


@usher

Where there’s a wheel, there’s a way 🛼

♬ Good Love – City Girls

Rihanna kicked off the year with a fashion statement, paying tribute to her late friend and fashion icon, André Leon Talley. Her red puffer coat sparked a returning trend with a fresh twist, showcasing her innovative approach to fashion.

@universalmusicireland

Never getting over this performance ❤️‍🔥 #rihanna #superbowl #halftimeshow #superbowl2023halftime #rihannahalftimeshow #rihannadiamonds #superbowlhalftimeshow #livemusic #rihannaconcert #rihannalive

♬ original sound – Universal Music Ireland

Beyoncé stole the show with her glamorous and dynamic looks, infusing her Houston and Creole roots into couture. She inspired fans to embrace their inner Alien Superstar, leaving a lasting impression wherever she went.

@mswatchmojo

Mother has been keeping us fed 🙏 #beyonce #renaissanceworldtour #renaissancetour #fashion

♬ ALIEN SUPERSTAR – Beyoncé

Pharrell had a monumental year as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton. Known for his eclectic yet classic style, he continued to push boundaries and redefine men’s fashion.

@pharrell

AIRPLANE TICKETS at midnight

♬ Airplane Tickets – Pharrell Williams & Swae Lee & Rauw Alejandro

Kelly Rowland turned heads with her short bob, triangular breast details, and bold fashion choices. Her presence was felt at multiple Fashion Weeks, solidifying her status as a style icon.

@kellyrowland

Still not over this @Louis Vuitton Mens’ Collection by @Pharrell. Can we get into it one more time?

♬ original sound – Kelly Rowland

ASAP Rocky made streetwear a bold statement by experimenting with different fabrics, styles, and patterns. His fearless approach to fashion earned him a well-deserved spot on the list.

@fashionkilla4444

Asap Rocky outfit#outfit #sneakers #style #clothing #pourtoi #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #nike #fashion #parisfashionweek #gift

♬ LVL – A$AP Rocky

Nicki Minaj showcased a mix of couture and streetwear, effortlessly embodying both worlds. She truly puts the “Barb” in Barbie, leaving a lasting impression with her “Harajuku Barbie” style.

@nickiminaj

♬ Roman’s Revenge – Nicki Minaj

Teyana Taylor consistently served up edgy looks with a touch of masculinity. Unafraid to show off her abs and pixie cut, she exuded confidence and individuality.

@thepeoplegallery

#teyanataylor #fyp #thepeoplegallery #fashiontiktok #outfitinspo #ootd

♬ original sound – The People Gallery

Tyler the Creator’s eclectic vintage style remained a constant throughout his career. He inspired men to explore different patterns and accessories, encouraging self-expression through fashion.

@goods.stuff_review

#outfit #fashion #fyp #loafers #styles

♬ i am the grinch – katie

Lori Harvey effortlessly combined class with a hint of edge, embodying gracefully each look. She proved that she can wear any style without letting it overpower her.

@loriharvey

Had to go support the icon @Naomi Campbell for her #PLTbyNaomi runway show ✨ @prettylittlething

♬ Doja Cat Attention First Verse – Ben Chatonda 🍉

JT fearlessly embraced a strange yet fashionable aesthetic, solidifying her status as a rising fashion icon. Her innovative approach to fashion set her apart from the crowd.

@thegirljtworld

🌸 Come spend some money on a chulaaaaa 🌸 #CapCut

♬ No Bars – City Girls & JT

Cardi B, the queen of bold and elegant looks, showcased a beautiful contrast between her red carpet-persona and her street personality. Her style was a true reflection of her multifaceted identity.

@thestyleograph

Cardi B is seem outside Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week #cardib

♬ Originalton – The Styleograph

Offset brought vintage fashion into the modern era with his artistic approach. Channeling the late Michael Jackson in a performance, he added his twist with upside-down roses in his hair, showcasing his unique style.

@offsetyrn

SET IT OFF 10/13

♬ original sound – OFFSET

Chloe Bailey exuded glamour with a sensual touch, exploring different fabrics and silhouettes. Her snatched waist became her signature.

@askjazzy1

#duet with @chloe_bailey_safe_haven So elegant and beautiful #beyonce #chloebailey #fashion #blackgirlluxury

♬ The way life goes best part – Itz barbie betch

Rolling out’s Best Dressed Celebrity List for 2023 celebrates the individuality and creativity of these fashion icons, inspiring others to embrace their unique style.

3 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new