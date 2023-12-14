Falcons cheerleaders surprise the Ron Clark Cinderellas with a holiday visit

The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders surprised the girls in the Saving Our Daughters program at the Ron Clark Academy on Dec. 13. The Falcons cheerleaders met the girls at the Falcons’ 50 years of hip-hop celebration when the group performed alongside TLC for the special tribute to Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Named the Ron Clark Academy Cinderellas, the group of 31 girls practiced for two months to dance alongside Chilli and T-Boz in honor of their legendary group member who represented the hip-hop element in the group.

After seeing the girls’ hard work and dedication, the Falcons cheerleaders decided they wanted to surprise the group at school. The cheerleaders pulled up at the Ron Clark Academy dressed in their Falcons gear with pom-poms in tow.

“The girls were so excited to see the cheerleaders on their turf this time,” said Curtis Benjamin, co-founder of Saving Our Daughters. “Performing at a Falcons game and having the opportunity to dance with TLC was a huge high for our girls, but having the Falcons cheerleaders take the time out to come to visit them at their school and show interest in their everyday routine meant more to the girls than the cheerleaders probably could imagine.”

DJ Nelledoesit is the official DJ for the Ron Clark Academy Cinderellas and echoed Benjamin’s feelings.

“There is something really special about this school and these girls,” Nelledoesit said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of non-profit events with Saving Our Daughters in years prior, but deejaying for them and getting a chance to know the girls personally has blessed me. With so many negative messages geared toward young girls, it’s encouraging to see organizations like this building self-esteem and positivity in our young women.”

