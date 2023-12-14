Google and Apple asked for risk management protocol for app stores by EU

Google and Apple are among the tech firms being asked to explain their risk management protocol for Google Play Store and the App Store.

The European Commission wants to know exactly how the two tech giants will meet the terms of the new Digital Services Act with their respective platforms.

“The Commission is requesting the providers of these services to provide more information on how they have diligently identified any systemic risks concerning the App Store and Google Play,” an EU executive said in a statement.

Google and Apple have until Jan. 15 to provide their answers.

The EU request comes after Google lost against Epic Games in its antitrust case after it was ruled that the Google Play store is a monopoly.

Tim Sweeney’s firm scored a major victory after the federal jury found that Google had a monopoly over Android apps.

The verdict was reached at the U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Monday, Nov. 12, where it was agreed that Google had the upper hand in distribution and in-app billing services markets and that it impacted Epic’s business.

“Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court’s work on remedies will start in January. Thanks for everyone’s support and faith. Free Fortnite,” CEO Sweeney wrote reacting to the win on X (formerly Twitter).

It’s not known how Google will remedy the situation at this time. However, it is planning to appeal the case.

“The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem,” Wilson White, Google VP of government affairs and public policy said.o

Back in September 2021, a judge ruled that there was no evidence Apple’s App Store was a monopoly after Epic sued the firm.