NBA star Draymond Green admits needing counseling amid indefinite suspension

Explosive NBA star Draymond Green was already in the process of getting the mental and emotional counseling that fellow players implored him to seek.

The volatile four-time champion was suspended indefinitely by the league for walloping Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic in the face, the latest in a long succession of disruptive behaviors that have characterized the back end of his career.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

Green, 33, has spoken to self-help expert Deepak Chopra in the Prime video show, “The Sessions,” on how the rage has been a double-edged sword for him.

“I go on the floor and no matter what, no matter who gets in the way, it’s coming out. But it’s emotionally draining,” Green said in the session with Chopra. On the flip side, the rage has provided the fuel to power his Golden State Warriors towards a dynasty as they’ve won four NBA titles and appeared in six.

Chopra explained to Green that sometimes anger is a positive outlet and release of combustible emotions, much the way laughter and sleep help. But he hastily added that vengeful feelings can be dangerous and lead to reckless behavior.

Unfortunately, the sitdown with Chopra did little to curtail Green’s on-court dramatics. Since the filming of the session last year, Green put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and then delivered a roundhouse slap to Jurkic, both leading to ejections from the game and suspensions.