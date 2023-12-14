Nicki Minaj made history in the early hours of Dec. 14.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper showed up to popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat‘s show at nearly 3 a.m. ET and still set his record for most viewers on a live stream with over 355,000 viewers.

“You guys, I honestly just wanted to say obviously, this is not Kai’s fault,” Minaj said. “You know, I struggle with my time management. A lot of things got pushed back when I didn’t turn my album in [on] time. I was like, “You know what? I’m going to push it back anyway,” because I was literally still writing like that night, five hours before [the expected turn-in time] – and I’m still writing. So, I’m about to go to the studio after this.”

While on the stream, she made an extravagant entrance with her song “FTCU,” and spoke with Cenat one-on-one for approximately half an hour.

Then, Cenat brought out his twin sister and his mother, who are both huge fans of Minaj. Cenat’s family has Caribbean roots and he’s from New York, like Minaj.

Cenat then brought out Yourrage, another popular streamer who has a long history of supporting Minaj.

The stream’s participants danced, laughed and had a good time.

Cenat’s streams have become the space for many of hip-hop’s biggest stars to have fun in, as past guests include Ice Spice, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, G Herbo, DDG and Offset.

