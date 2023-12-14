Stormzy and Little Simz lead 2024 MOBOs nominations

Stormzy and Little Simz lead the nominations for the 2024 MOBO Awards with four nods each.
The annual ceremony celebrating Black music and culture heads to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Feb. 7, 2024.
Both rappers are nominated for Album of the Year for This Is What I Mean and No Thank You, respectively, for which they will contend with Raye’s My 21st Century Blues, Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be, J Hus’ Brutal And Beautiful Yard and Real Back In Style by Potter Payper.
Raye, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and J Hus earned three nominations each.
The shortlist for Song of the Year is: “Sprinter” (Central Cee and Dave), “Who Told You” (J Hus and Drake), “Little Things” (Jorja Smith), “Boys A Liar Pt.2” (PinkPantheress and Ice Spice), “Escapism” (Raye and 070 Shake) and “Hide And Seek” (Stormzy).
Stormzy will compete with Central Cee, Dave, D-Block Europe, J Hus,and Nines to be crowned Best Male Act.
And Little Simz faces competition from Flo, Jorja Smith, Mahalia, PinkPantheress and Raye for Best Female.
“We are proud to champion this year’s incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more,” MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said ahead of the event. “Since 1996, we’ve celebrated Black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing MOBO evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music. This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and art form and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognized and empowered to thrive. With the advancement of our MOBO UnSung talent program and career development platform MOBOLISE, we are ready and excited to take our pioneer status to the next level, to celebrate and recognize the vast contributions of trailblazing musicians and cultural heroes, in a way that only MOBO can. See you on Feb. 7!”
Last year’s ceremony in London was hosted by Chunkz and Yung Filly, with the likes of Little Simz, PinkPantheress and Central Cee receiving the big prizes.
Elsewhere, Craig David was recognised with the Outstanding Contribution award, and Nile Rodgers was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement accolade.
Arena Tickets are on sale now via www.MOBO.com/tickets.
26TH MOBO AWARDS NOMINEES:
Best Male Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- D-Block Europe
- J Hus
- Nines
- Stormzy
Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture)
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Mahalia
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
Album of the Year
- Ezra Collective, Where I’m Meant To Be
- J Hus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz, No Thank You
- Potter Payper, Real Back In Style
- Raye, My 21st Century Blues
- Stormzy, This Is What I Mean
Song of the Year (supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra)
- Central Cee and Dave, “Sprinter”
- J Hus ft. Drake, “Who Told You”
- Jorja Smith, “Little Things”
- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “Boys A Liar Pt.2”
- Raye and 070 Shake, “Escapism”
- Stormzy, “Hide and Seek”
Best Newcomer
- Ama Lou
- Antslive
- Debbie
- Jayo
- Nippa
- No Guidnce
- Rimzee
- Strandz
- Tamera
- Tunde
Video of the Year
- Antslive, “Number One Candidate,” directed by Tom Emmerson
- Enny, “No More Naija Men,” directed by Otis Dominique
- Jords,- “Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft. Tay Iwar/Stay Close ft. Kranium,” directed by Renee Maria Osubu
- Little Simz, “Gorilla,” directed by Dave Meyers
- Stormzy, “Mel Made Me Do It,” directed by KLVDR
- Tion Wayne, “Healing,” directed by WOWA
Best R&B/Soul Act
- Bellah
- Jaz Karis
- Mahalia
- Ragz Originale
- Sampha
- Sault
Best Hip-Hop Act
- Avelino
- Clavish
- Digga D
- Enny
- Fredo
- Giggs
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
- Nines
- Potter Payper
Best Grime Act
- Bugzy Malone
- Duppy
- Flowdan
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Novelist
- P Money
Best Drill Act (supported by Trench)
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- K-Trap
- Kwengface
- M24
- Russ Millions
- Teezandos
- Unknown T
Best International Act (U.S.)
- Doja Cat
- Drake and 21 Savage
- Travis Scott
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Nicki Minaj
- Sexxy Red
- SZA
- Victoria Monet
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film
- Adjani Salmon as Kwabena, “Dreaming Whilst Black”
- Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, “Snowfall”
- Déja J. Bowens as Vita, “Champion”
- Idria Elba as Sam, “Hijack”
- India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
- John Boyega as Fontaine, They Cloned Tyrone
- Lashana Lynch as Izogie, The Woman King
- Letitia Wright as Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco, “Champion”
- Vivian Oparah as Yas, Rye Lane
Best Media Personality (supported by BET U.K.)
- Alison Hammond
- Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Maya Jama
- Pressed Podcast
- Remi Burgz
- SHXTSNGIGS
- Specs Gonzalez
- Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act (in association with Loco Music)
- Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Davido (Nigeria)
- Libianca (Cameroon)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
- Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Caribbean Music Act
- Byron Messia
- Destra
- Kabaka Pyramid
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Valiant
Best Jazz Act (supported by JAZZ FM)
- Blue Lab Beats (U.K.)
- CKTRL (U.K.)
- Ezra Collective (U.K.)
- Masego (U.S.)
- Reuben James (U.K.)
- Yazmin Lacey (U.K.)
Best Alternative Music Act (in asscociation with Marshall)
- ALT BLK ERA
- Arlo Parks
- Deijuvhs
- Kid Bookie
- Skindred
- Young Fathers
Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by BEMA and Mixmag)
- Aluna
- Nia Archives
- PinkPentheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- TSHA
Best Producer (supported by Complex U.K.)
- Inflo
- Kyle Evans
- M1OnTheBeat
- P2J
- Steel Bangles
- TSB
BEST GOSPEL ACT (supported by Premier Gospel)
- Annatoria (U.K.)
- CalledOut Music (U.K.)
- Guvna B (U.K.)
- Limoblaze (Nigeria)
- Tofunmi Adorna (U.K.)
- Triple O (U.K.)