Artist, DJ and producer Austin Millz made waves at Miami Art Week 2023, showcasing the future of tech and the power of connections through Meta tech. Returning in 2024, Millz headlined the Meta Sonic Listening Party, captivating attendees with the immersive Meta Quest 3 experience, a virtual reality headset.

The event featured AI-powered real-time piano lessons, pushing boundaries in the realm of possibility. Millz collaborated with various artists, but his standout partnership was with singer-songwriter Victoria Monet. Inspired by creators like Virgil Abloh, Millz believes in combining music and fashion, creating virtual experiences that transcend boundaries.

Millz spoke to rolling out about his journey of embracing the Metaverse and exploring limitless creativity.

What was the Meta Sonic Listening Party experience like?

There were a lot of key players and tastemakers. It was the first of its kind. It was a sonic experience with the Meta Quest 3 and teaching people how to play the piano in real-time. It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before, showing these people how to get on the keys, but in an AI way. The new technologies are next level. It was a good time.

Who were some of the artists that you collaborated with?

Just artists I’ve been working with in general at that event. The highlight was getting to work with Victoria Monet. She’s hot right now and such a talented songwriter and singer. Having her sit next to me and playing the keys was a one-of-a-kind experience. It was cool to be hands-on and show her how to play her own song. It was a cool time.

What keeps you inspired to get better at your craft?

I think collaboration is key. Being a sponge and learning from other people, as well as showing people things they might not have known. Collaboration keeps my energy up all the time because it’s always fresh and innovative. I love learning new things. If you stick to yourself, you can do your thing, but others can take you to the world.

Who are some of your favorite creators in fashion and music who are making an impact and lifting the community?

Yeah, no, that’s amazing. I love that the internet allows us to try different things and connect with people all across the world. But for me, one of my inspirations past, present, and future is Virgil Abloh. He has touched fashion and music culture in a way that is truly ahead of his time.

How do music and fashion create this virtual experience that challenges creators to build bigger universes outside ourselves?

It’s a beautiful marriage because music can take you to a place and get your imagination going, while art and fashion add vividness to the experience. When combined, it creates something spectacular. It’s the epitome of art itself, and it all intertwines. Creating your own universe, just like AI does, embodies art. There’s truly nothing like it.

When you think about the capacity of the Metaverse, what should an individual know about making content, and why they should embrace this new reality?

Don’t limit your creativity by not starting. AI and the Metaverse allow you to explore your imagination in ways you’ve never done before. It might be discouraging or scary at first, but once you take the leap, your imagination will go wild. Why limit your creativity when you have it at your disposal?

If you could talk to your younger self about what you know, what would you say to those trying to figure out how to get started?

Be yourself, trust yourself, and don’t doubt yourself. Just go forward. I think being young, you want to do things the traditional way but don’t limit your creativity. Take more chances and don’t be afraid to take risks. That’s how you grow as a person and as a creator. With all the technology at our disposal, we have so many opportunities to take risks. It might be scary, but the possibilities are truly amazing. Keep taking risks.

When working with significant artists with large brands behind you, being professional and on time plays a role in embodying success. How does that relate to you?

When working with brands and big corporations, you have to treat yourself like a business. Be on time and be cognizant of other people’s time. It goes a long way in building your brand and showing respect as well as politeness. Being on point is important.

When you saw and heard about Virgil Abloh, what do you see in him that you can take and share with the world in your craft?

It’s about studying the past and researching. Virgil had so much knowledge and research about where he came from. Like him, I want to give back to the community and share the history I’ve learned. Being a student of the game while pushing the envelope is something I pride myself on.

Who are your favorite friends or people to check out who inspire you?

Harlem is like the Mecca. It’s rich in history and culture, from Malcolm X to Langston Hughes. It’s somewhere special, and I appreciate it even more as I’ve traveled and seen other places. My friends and peers are all creatives. I try to surround myself with like-minded people. Sticking to your core and keeping close to the people you grew up with is important. New York City has a unique feel and energy that everyone should experience.