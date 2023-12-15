Are big curls back? Nicki Minaj brought back a sense of nostalgia during the Power 96.1 Jingle Ball Atlanta 2023 presented by Capital One. The rapper — known for her lace front wigs — gave fans a blast from the past at the iHeart Jingle Ball Tour held at the State Farm Arena.

She also brought out her animated persona and performed fan favorites as well as new music from Pink Friday 2.

Aside from performing, Minaj showcased her infamous big blonde curly wig with large ringlets, reminiscent of her Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded era. In a time where sleek styles and tamed curls dominate, Minaj proved that big curls can still make a statement in today’s world.

This hairstyle represents the fierce and playful side of Minaj.

Nicki Minaj done pulled out the Roman Reloaded wig !!! pic.twitter.com/ctKdrYJPNN — Stats of Minaj (@statsofminaj) December 15, 2023

From starting in the industry with her iconic blonde and pink Chinese bang wig to her all-black Chinese bang wig with hints of pink, Minaj transported us to another iconic era. The rapper has been a significant influence in setting hair trends for the past 15 years, and it was refreshing to see her embrace her roots.

Mind you, these photos of Nicki Minaj were taken 11 years apart. pic.twitter.com/XIfLhnntvg — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) December 15, 2023

If you’re curious about this look, check out these TikTok content creators who have already given it a go. It seems that big curls with large ringlets may be making a comeback in 2024.

Start your year right by rocking a bold style that exudes confidence. Originally a fashion statement from the late Marilyn Monroe, get ready to embrace the voluminous and bold curls that Minaj has reintroduced to the beauty scene.