Keke Palmer’s ex Darius Jackson turns to Jesus after domestic abuse claims

Darius Jackson has found the source of his strength.

After Keke Palmer accused Jackson of domestic abuse, filed a restraining order against him and asked for custody of their son, Jackson is focusing on becoming a better person.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 14, Jackson is seen working out in the gym and posted a lengthy caption about his growth and faith.

“There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even know what to say. I will say, however, that God is & always be your greatest ally,” Jackson said. “I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days.”

Jackson continued by saying he took his faith to the next level by getting baptized.

“Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus. But the work doesn’t stop, there’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step,” Jackson said.

In court documents, Palmer alleged that there had been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson that included destroying her personal property, throwing her belongings into the street and hitting her in front of their son.

A hearing between Palmer and Jackson was set for Dec. 5, but they requested to have it rescheduled to allow the parties time to attend mediation.