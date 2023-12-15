Nelly headlines the My 00’s Playlist concert in Minneapolis

With a nearly sold-out show, Nelly and Ashanti hit the stage with Ja Rule and T.I. at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Dec. 14 for the”My 00’s Playlist” tour, which features some of the hottest artists of the 2000s. Brought by Bobby Dee, a premier concert promoter who specializes in old-school hip-hop and R&B concerts.

Opening act Preston Wayne is a rapper, singer, producer and writer from Montana. With music on hit shows “Power,” “The Chi” and “Star.” His melodic flow and high energy made him a great opening act for the show.

The King of the South always lets the fans know that he can be on stage all day with as many hits as he has. Running on stage rapping “Top Back,” fans stood and screamed his name. T.I. thanked Minnesota for coming out to see him and helping make his career successful. He dropped hit after hit; “Rubber Band,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “Blurred Lines,” “No Mediocre,” and “Whatever You Like.” Toward the end of his set, T.I. shouted-out Young Thug on their song “About The Money.” He played his new single “Vacay” to close out his performance.

Ja Rule and Ashanti shared the stage because they have many hit songs together. As Ashanti walked on stage, the crowd clapped and screamed her name. Ja Rule graced the stage with the fans giving him the same love as “Mesmerize” started to play. When the beat dropped to “Can I Get A,” hands went up all over the arena. Ashanti had women in their feelings as she belted “The Way I Love You.” Ashanti thanked fans for one of her most significant accolades, being in the Guinness Book of World Records for her debut album and song Foolish. They ended their set with “Always On Time.”

Nelly shouted about where he was from and the Midwest as he walked on stage to the song “Party People.”His right-hand man, City Spud, joined him with six backup dancers. Nelly moved through his catalog of hits “E.I.,” “Tailfetaher,” “Air Force” and “Ride Wit Me while the ladies screamed to get his attention. As Nelly sang the “Over and Over,” he threw his towel into the crowd, and many jumped at the chance to get it. J-Kwon joined Nelly on stage as he rapped his hit songs “Hood Hop” and “Tipsy.” The end of the show with cellphone lights lit up all over the arena to “Dilemma” and “Just A Dream.”

It’s a great concert to bring 2023 to a close. Bobby Dee returns in February of 2024 with the Make It Last Forever Farewell Tour with headliner Keith Sweat with appearances by Tyrese, Pretty Ricky and SWV coming to a city near you.