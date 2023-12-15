Ryan Cameron’s flagship Dough Boy Pizza eatery has overcome a significant milestone, having been open for nearly a year now.

The nationally syndicated radio host of “Ryan Cameron Uncensored,” known for his gift of gab, was surprised when DeKalb County pointed out that despite selling numerous pizzas over the past year, the shop had never held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. So, on December 15th, they organized one at The Gallery at South DeKalb, a shopping mall that the county is actively revitalizing by promoting Black-owned businesses like Cameron’s.

“We opened during the Super Bowl [in February],” Cameron explained. “So, it was like hitting the ground running. As we navigated through all of that, when the anniversary came around, DeKalb County noticed we hadn’t done a ribbon-cutting. We were so busy selling pizzas that we hadn’t thought of it. So, we decided to go back in time and cut the ribbon today.”

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, the DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner, was the unofficial emcee for the occasion.

Cameron received an unexpected boost from the Subway store that previously occupied his mall location about six years ago. It left behind nearly $40,000 worth of equipment, which Cameron had to clean up and get working. However, as most entrepreneurs know, getting a business off the ground and keeping it afloat are two very different challenges.

“I’ve learned that 50% of all restaurants that open in Georgia close within the first year,” Cameron shared. “They don’t make it. So, for us to be approaching our anniversary, I’m very proud of that fact. My advice to anyone considering this is to understand that it’s not an overnight success, and you may have to work for one or two years to build the following you desire.”

One of the driving forces behind the restaurant is chef Erica Barrett, who came up with the restaurant’s name, which plays off Ice Cube’s “Dough Boy” character from the 1991 movie “Boyz in the Hood.” Barrett, the owner of her restaurants in Alabama, wanted to create a brand that resonated with the current generation and post-pandemic world. She named the pizzas after characters people may connect to authentic fictional and real Italian characters, such as Goodfellas, Tony Soprano, and Lucky Luciano.

“When I initially came up with this concept, some developers asked me to create a pizza brand,” Barrett explained. “I wanted to create something relevant to the current generation, the world we live in now, especially post-pandemic, something that young people can relate to.”

Reviving South DeKalb Mall was also an essential aspect for Barrett.

“It’s special because it’s special to Ryan,” she said. “This was very important for him to give back to his community, to Atlanta, and not just open a pizza concept but one that serves a purpose. So, whenever Ryan chooses a location, it reflects who he is as a person and his connection to the community. South DeKalb holds great importance for him. We’re also looking at another location in Bankhead which is relevant to him and the community. Additionally, we’re considering Hartsfield International Airport because Ryan is the voice of the airport. So, it makes sense for Ryan, as an entrepreneur, to select these locations. Furthermore, this is our first franchise location, and there’s nothing more special than the first one. Looking across at American Deli [a shop directly across from the pizzeria], they’ve been open for 17 years as the first franchise in South DeKalb. We aspire to create that kind of history as well.”