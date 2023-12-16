Kanye West goes on rant mentioning Adolf Hitler, Jesus, and his daughter

Kanye West has another album on the way, and that means it’s time for him to have numerous outbursts so he can get people’s attention.

That’s what happened on Dec. 14, when West went on a 10-minute rant in Las Vegas, calling out a number of people, former business partners, and even his daughter.

“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world. I don’t give a f—,” West said.

During his rant, West shouted, Who’s going to make the hospitals? He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Sponsor that.”

West also mentioned his daughter North West, who has a verse on his album Vultures.

Kanye west went on a wild rant 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zUewPIwpEx — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 15, 2023

‘My daughter ripped up the motherf—— couches in the house to be able to be with me right now,” West said.

West couldn’t forget to mention Drake, but he also name-dropped his old friend and ex-wife.

“Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call?” West said. “Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for.”

The last time West went on a rant, he was banned from social media after making anti-semitic comments. West did this rant in person, so it’s impossible to see the rapper being punished for any of his statements.