Nicki Minaj isn’t going for Kanye West‘s plan. For West’s joint album Vultures, alongside Ty Dolla $ign, West wanted to include “New Body” on the album, which featured Minaj and first leaked in 2018. West, who returned to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, posted a text message screenshot of him reaching out to Minaj asking her to clear her verse so he can use the popular song on his upcoming album.

Minaj then said she wouldn’t clear it on her Instagram live.

“That train has left the station,” Minaj said. “OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

At a listening party in Las Vegas, West addressed Minaj’s denial.

“I let that girl re-write her verse to ‘Monster’ three times,” West said.

“Monster” is West’s 2010 song that famously many rap fans acknowledge as Minaj out-rapping every man on the track: Rick Ross, West and Jay-Z. It’s also regarded as one of the best verses in rap history.

“I supported her career,” West said. “You understand what I’m saying?”

An old clip of West leaked this year where West was on the phone venting about how Atlantic Records planted Cardi B in the music industry to replace Minaj as the face of female rap.

“So we gone get this f—-, or we’re just not going to put the s– out, what the f—?” West said. “Y’all know who y’all playing with? This is a vessel of God.”