Soulja Boy responds to Blueface saying he’ll beat him in a Verzuz battle

Before Blueface became a frequently trending topic on social media, Soulja Boy held the crown for finding a way to make the headlines. The two have now clashed, due to recent statements made by Blueface.

During an interview with Funny Marco, Blueface was asked if he could beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle.

“I can outperform anybody hit for hit,” Blueface said. Marco then started naming Soulja Boy’s hits, disagreeing with Blueface’s statement.

“Shout-out to f—— Soulja. I f—- with Soulja Boy,” Blueface said.

Of course, Soulja Boy heard the talks, and it wouldn’t be him if he didn’t respond. On Dec. 15, the rapper went on Instagram Live to share his thoughts.

Soulja Boy responds to Blueface saying he would win in a Verzuz battle: “You gonna perform Bustdown Thotiana 5 times” pic.twitter.com/cVgNRBqXDg — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 15, 2023

“You gone perform bust down “Thotiana” five times in a row? Cut it out n—-,” Soulja Boy said. “Don’t make me go into the vault and start pulling s— out with Bow Wow and s—. I get to pullin’ out s— with Yo Gotti. I get to pulling out s— with [The Game]. You know how many songs I got, buddy? I got songs with Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Omarion, DJ Khaled. What the f—?”

Blueface didn’t take long to respond, but instead of keeping the back-and-forth about music, he brought up Soulja Boy’s love life.

“I hit yah Bm already soulja boy ask her who perform better hit for hit,” Blueface said on X.