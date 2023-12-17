Azealia Banks calls Kanye West a ‘fat, smelly loser’

Singer Azealia Banks came with fire to defend Nicki Minaj when she refused to clear a verse that was going to appear on Kanye West’s new album with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures.

Banks ripped into the artist known legally as Ye who she believes tried to take credit for supporting Minaj.

“Okay. Now I’m really pissed the f— off. Regardless of how I feel about PF2 [Pink Friday 2], did fat smelly loser Kanye West really just try step all over Nicki’s release? Did I hear correctly when he tried to take credit for supporting her career?????” Banks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kanye went off on Minaj because she refused to clear her verse for the track “New Body.” But Banks is having none of the online bullying.

Banks continued, saying on X, “Did he forget that Lil wayne and young money supported her, believed in her and shared their money time and resources with her to launch a female rapper to international icon status? Has Kanye ever successfully launched any artist he hasn’t sabotaged out of jealousy?” she railed.

“And is he reallly trying to chastise jayz for not supporting him when just a year ago he accused him of murdering people, even after jay forgave him for bad mouthing him and his wife?”

Ye has yet to publicly respond to Banks.