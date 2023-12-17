Christian Keyes says he was sexually harassed by powerful Black Hollywood man

Hollywood actor Christian Keyes broke his decade-long silence about a powerful Black man in Hollywood who is a billionaire and who keeps sexually harassing him — and even at one point tried to climb into bed with him.

This influential Black power broker, whom Keyes has yet to identify, also allegedly offered Keyes $100K to take his clothes off.

“If you thought that Diddy s— was crazy, you don’t even know…,” Keyes said, giving Cassie props for also speaking up after a decade of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence.

During the hourlong Instagram video, Keyes said he is resigned to “taking the scenic route” — adding that “I’ll take the long way around” — in his career for refusing to consent or succumb to this man’s sexual demands.

“I didn’t sell my soul or my a– for success,” Keyes declared resolutely.

The alleged sexual predator, whom Keyes said he would identify at a certain time, has many Black men on his payroll who capitulate to his demands. However, this Black man did not know that he was being secretly recorded by Keyes with a spy pen.

“The wonderful thing about confidentiality agreements and non-disclosure agreements is that they can’t prevent you from turning all of those things over to the police,” he explained as he held up the recording device that resembles a regular fountain pen. “Because sexual harassment is a crime, attempted sexual assault is a felony.”

Keyes reiterated that he is heterosexual and adamantly refuses to prostitute his principles or sexual orientation to gain career favors. Even though he stated this to men over the years, Keyes said the harassment continued without relenting.

“I ain’t into dudes. I got the only beard-in-the-bed policy,” Keyes declares. “Mine is the only beard in the bed.”

Keyes has starred in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman but he is best known for creating, producing and starring in “All the Queen’s Men” as well as “Saints and Sinners” and “In Contempt.”

Keyes said he began recording the salacious conversations just in case he suffered career repercussions for turning down the unnamed powerful Black man’s relentless sexual overtures and advances.

“I was like, ‘I need to protect me. I’m saying no, and I don’t want this person, as powerful as they are, to try to get in the way of my work.’ So I started recording,” he recalled. Keyes alleges that the man once offered him $100K to “take his clothes off,” attempted to get into bed with him, and more.

A number of fans and contemporaries laud Keyes for his valor in the face of this incessant torment, including TV personality Claudia Jordan.

“He told me some of this 15 years ago verbatim and said one day he was going to come forward,” Jordan penned on IG. “I commend him for his bravery!!”