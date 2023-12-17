T.I. honored by his children at ‘Trap Muzik’ album’s 20th anniversary (photos

The unimpeachable godfather of trap music, Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr., was honored by his children and Congresswoman Nakema Williams during the 20th anniversary of the seminal and indelible classic album, Trap Muzik, in Atlanta.

The patriarch of the Harris musical household beamed like a proud new papa as most of his and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ seven children — Zonnique, 27, Messiah, 23, Domani, 22, Deyjah, 22, King, 18, Major, 15, and Heiress 7 — took the stage. Along with the crowd that included Yung Joc and Young Dro, Tip watched as his children delivered dynamic and heartwarming stage performances in front of their father.

Sons Domani and King Harris commenced the performances at the exclusive soiree by collaborating on a rendition of “Be Easy.” Daughter Zonnique, accompanied by eldest son Messiah on guitar, charged up the crowd with arguably the biggest hit from Trap Muzik, the hypnotic single “Rubber Band Man.”

The youngest child Heiress wowed the audience by singing Rihanna’s portion of Tip’s collaborative smash hit “Live Your Life” which came from the Paper Trail album.

The Grand Hustle impresario, who was also the marquee star of the reality series “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle,” was also bestowed honors and proclamations from Billboard and Congresswoman Nakema Williams [D-Georgia].

“[T.I.] is widely recognized as the founder of trap music, having made pioneering contributions to the genre, and who played a pivotal role in its rise and prominence culminating in the release of the iconic album Trap Muzik in 2003,” Rep. Williams read from the document, which is now part of the Congressional Record.

“Whereas music is a powerful cultural force that has the ability to shape, define, and reflect the experiences of individuals and communities. Trap music, a subgenre of hip-hop, has emerged as a distinct and influential genre over the past two decades, characterized by its gritty beats, compelling storytelling, and resonant lyrics. And this is a testament to the phrase ‘Atlanta does influence everything.’”

Tip and the Harrises will continue the tribute to the 20th anniversary of Trap Muzik — which synchronizes perfectly with the fifth anniversary of the Trap Music Museum and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop — when Tip performs with the esteemed Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 28 and 29.