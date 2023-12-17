World-renowned sculptor and trailblazer Richard Hunt dies at 88

Renowned sculptor and Chicago native Richard Hunt died on Dec. 16 at the age of 88, in his beloved Chicago home. This marks the end of a remarkable journey, one that saw Richard Hunt rise to prominence as the first African-American artist to receive a solo retrospective at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 1971.

Born in 1935 and raised on Chicago’s South Side, Hunt’s artistic talents were evident from an early age. He nurtured his creative spirit by taking lessons at the South Side Community Art Center and the Junior School of the Art Institute of Chicago before enrolling at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where his artistic journey truly began.

Richard Hunt’s artistry defied convention and genre, reshaping the world of abstract art. He had an extraordinary career spanning seven decades, captivating the art world with his unique ability to blend the raw, industrial essence of America’s urban landscapes with a profound appreciation for natural forms and biology.

Hunt’s artistic journey began under the influential shadows of masters like Pablo Picasso and Julio González. A transformative moment occurred when he encountered González’s work at the 1953 “Sculpture of the 20th Century” exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago, leaving an indelible mark on his artistic vision.

Establishing his creative haven within the historic confines of a former electrical substation in Lincoln Park since 1971, Hunt became renowned for his large-scale public works. He created over 160 such commissions across the United States, with Chicago proudly hosting 35 of these monumental pieces. Among these, “Flight Forms” at Midway Airport, “Jacob’s Ladder” at the Woodson Regional Library, and the poignant 2021 Ida B. Wells Memorial in Bronzeville stand as enduring tributes to his artistic brilliance.

Hunt is survived by his daughter, Cecilia, and his sister, Marian, both proud Chicagoans, who provided unwavering support and inspiration throughout his illustrious career.

A private funeral service will be held in Chicago to honor Richard Hunt’s life and contributions, providing an intimate space for family, friends, and admirers to pay their respects. In spring 2024, a public celebration of Hunt’s legacy is planned, offering the broader community an opportunity to commemorate his enduring artistic excellence.